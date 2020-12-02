In Cars, Local News, Safety, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 2 December 2020 5:10 pm / 1 comment

Toyota’s official Malaysian distributor UMW Toyota Motor has issued a recall for the 2018 and 2019 Hilux pick-up truck and Fortuner SUV over an issue with their brake boosters.

The “special service campaign”, as the company calls it, affects a total of 12,997 vehicles built between July 2018 and January 2019, including 11,571 units of the Hilux and 1,426 units of the Fortuner. The issue concerns defective resin pistons in the brake booster, which UMW Toyota Motor says could cause braking performance to be “compromised”.

Models that are not listed in this recall are not affected, including new cars that are currently on sale. The company says it will send notification letters to affected owners regarding the recall, with any repairs to be conducted free of charge.

Owners may contact any authorised Toyota service centre or call the toll-free Freephone number at 1-800-886-9682 (1-800-8-TOYOTA) for more information.