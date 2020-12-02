In Cars, International News, Jaguar / By Jonathan Lee / 2 December 2020 11:05 am / 0 comments

With the regular Jaguar F-Pace SUV already having received its facelift a couple of months ago, it’s now time for the hot SVR model to get its nip and tuck. This time, there’s some extra bite to match the revised exterior design and the all-new interior.

The venerable 5.0 litre supercharged V8 has been retained but now produces an extra 20 Nm of torque at 700 Nm, although power is identical to before at 550 PS. Despite the fairly modest increase, the performance figures have seen an improvement – the new SVR accelerates from zero to 100 km/h three-tenths of a second faster at four seconds flat, while the top speed is three kilometres per hour higher at 286 km/h.

What’s more, the increased performance doesn’t come at the expense of fuel consumption or carbon dioxide emissions. In fact, the official figures for both have fallen marginally to 12.2 litres per 100 km and 275 grams per kilometre, respectively. To cope with the engine’s greater torque, the eight-speed automatic gearbox features a beefier torque converter from the XE SV Project 8 sedan.

The rear-biased all-wheel-drive system with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics has also been improved with a retuned active rear differential, providing enhanced performance and giving the driver greater confidence when required. Chassis upgrades include revised adaptive dampers that provide a better low-speed ride in concert with new bushings, as well as more responsive steering.

Drivers will also be able to feel a greater difference between Comfort and Dynamic settings for both the dampers and steering through the latest JaguarDrive Control selector. Meanwhile, the brakes are supported by a new brake-by-wire Integrated Power Booster, with SVR-specific tuning for shorter pedal travel. The discs themselves continue to measure 395 mm at the front and, oddly, a larger 396 mm at the rear.

On the outside, the SVR gets all the new design cues from the cooking model, including the slimmer LED headlights (available with matrix high beam), larger grille, longer bonnet and I-Pace-style “double chicane” taillights. Giving the car a meaner appearance is a new front bumper with an X-shaped design and blade-like elements around the air intakes.

The larger apertures of these inlets are said to increase brake cooling, while the blades feed more air to the engine; the grille mesh covering the openings are inspired by the one on the Project 8. Elsewhere, you’ll find bonnet vents, functional front fender vents, a more aggressive rear bumper design and a large diffuser with integrated quad tailpipes.

Jaguar says that overall, the drag coefficient has been ever so slightly reduced from 0.37 to 0.36. The SVR is also available with a new 22-inch forged alloy wheel option, finished in black with matte grey inserts that match the front bumper blades and wheel arch trim.

As mentioned, the interior has been completely redesigned, featuring a sleeker horizontal dashboard design, a taller centre console, a stubby gear selector and a much larger 11.4-inch floating centre touchscreen. The display is linked to a new Pivi Pro infotainment system that delivers instant startup, a simplified menu structure, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, optional wireless charging and over-the-air updates.

Touches that are specific to the SVR are the Alcantara-trimmed performance seats (diamond-quilted Windsor leather optional) and a dimpled gear selector, both with an embossed SVR logo. The steering wheel is also unique and comes with red stitching and zinc alloy paddle shifters.