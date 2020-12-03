In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 December 2020 9:38 am / 0 comments

Last of the Borgo Panigale firm’s launches for the coming year is the 2021 Ducati Monster and Monster+, reworked, revised and with a brand new frame. There are two variants for the Ducati’s naked street bike, the Monster and the Monster+, with a weight reduction over the previous generation Monster.

In the engine room, a Euro 5 compliant Ducati Testastretta 11 V-twin pumps out 111 hp at 9,250 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm which compares against the 109 hp at 9,250 rpm and 86 Nm of torque at 7,750 rpm of the last generation. Service intervals for the Testastretta engine are 15,000 for an oil change and 30,000 km before the Desmo valves need to be checked.

Claimed to weigh 166 kg dry, the Monster has gone through a weight reduction exercise for the current generation. The famous Ducati trellis frame is gone, replaced by a Panigale inspired frame 4.5 kg lighter and the swingarm, similar in design to the new Ducati Multistrada V4, weighs 1.6 kg less.

Other savings in weight were gained from the wheels, a 3.5 x 17-inch in front and 5.5 x 17-inch at the back, coming in 1.7 kg lighter than the hoops on the Monster 821. Ready to ride, the new Monster tips the scales at 188 kg, 18 kg less than the outgoing model.

An anti-slip clutch is installed on the six-speed gearbox and lever effort is reduced by 20%. Now standard is a quickshifter an ride-by-wire throttle, which gives the Monster three ride modes – Sport allowing for the full 111 hp with crisp throttle response, Touring with the same power but softer delivery and Urban with 75 hp and maximum ABS – and eight-level traction control.

Wheelie and launch control are also part of the Monster’s electronic suite with wheelie control adjustable separately from the other riding aids. The ride modes, traction control and wheelie control is adjustable on the go, including the ABS intervention levels.

Inside the cockpit the previous monochrome LCD display is replaced by a 4.3-inch colour TFT-LCD display. Display style mimics the unit on the Panigale V4 with the tachometer in the centre of the screen and Bluetooth connectivity is available via the optional Ducati Multimedia System module.

Visually, the biggest change is in the headlight, now an LED unit incorporating DRL with LED lighting used throughout. Bodywork has also had a major redesign, with the new style 14-liter fuel tank more folded and angular than the old Monster hulking and visually distinctive tank.

The rear sub-frame – made from fibreglass – is self-supporting and attached directly to the engine, as used in the Ducati Panigale V4. Seating position on the Monster now places the rider in a more upright position, placing the rider 820 mm off the ground.

Handlebars are now laid back by 70 mm with the footpegs located 10 mm lower and 35 mm further forward than before. For riders who require it, an optional lower seat is an option with 800 height and a lowering kit is also available which drops seat height to 775 mm.

Braking uses Brembo M4.32 Monobloc four-piston callipers clamping 320 mm discs while a single 245 mm disc and Brembo calliper stops the rear wheel. For suspension, a non-adjustable 43 mm diameter upside-fork with 130 mm travel holds up the front while the rear has a preload-adjustable monoshock.

The 2021 Ducati Monster comes in two colour choices – Ducati Red and Dark Stealth with black wheels or Aviator Grey with GP Red wheels. For the Monster+ variant, a small flyscreen and pillion cover is standard fitment, differentiating it from the base model Monster.