In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 November 2020 3:15 pm / 0 comments

Continuing the Italian motorcycle maker’s tradition for limited edition, high performance machines dating back to the legendary Ducati 851 in 1991 is the 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP. A blend of racing enhancements with a. nod to road-going sensibilities, the Panigale V4 SP is a limited edition motorcycle with series number etched into the machined billet upper triple clamp.

Carbon-fibre five-spoke wheels on the Panigale V4 SP replace the forged aluminium units of the Panigale V4S, saving 1.4 kg over the stock units while overall weight reduction is one kilogram over the base model Panigale V4 at 174 kg, dry. Livery is also unique to the Panigale V4 SP, clad in a Ducati Winter Test colour scheme of matte black bodywork, Ducati red ring stripe and complemented by the brushed metal finish of the aluminium fuel tank.

Brembo Stylema R brake callipers are used, mounted radially in racing fashion and both the Brembo MCS brake and clutch radial master cylinders are self-bleeding items to ensure performance consistency during hard track use. The Panigale V4 SP’s Desmosedici Stradale engine comes with an STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, a Ducati Corse feature for its race bikes, with power going through a lightweight 520 pitch chain.

Other racing use components on the Panigale V4 SP include adjustable footpegs machined from billet aluminium, front mudguard, open carbon-fibre cover for the clutch and wings made from carbon-fibre. Additional track use items are covers for the license plate holder and mirrors as well as an optional Ducati Data Analyzer+ module for data logging with GPS functionality.

Suspension is done with Ohlins NIX-30 fork, Ohlins TTX36 rear shock absorber and Ohlins steering damper controlled by the second generation Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 system. Ducati specifically states the Panigale V4 SP is for closed course use only and this is borne out by the single-seat configuration.

The Panigale V4 SP’s electronic riding aids now come with a Race Riding Mode. This allows the rider to save two distinct engine mapping and suspension setups – Race A and Race B – and make comparisons between the two while switching freely between both depending on track conditions.