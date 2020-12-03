In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 3 December 2020 4:52 pm / 2 comments

The government of Japan is considering the abolishment of new petrol-powered vehicles by the mid-2030s, Japan public broadcaster NHK was reported as saying, according to Reuters.

The nation is the latest to consider outlawing internal combustion-engined vehicles, following the United Kingdom’s confirmation that it will be banning the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars and vans in 2030, which is a full 10 years earlier than its original deadline.

The industry ministry of Japan will outline a plan by the end of the year, chief government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference earlier today. Part of the minstry’s considerations are to require all new vehicles to be electrified, which includes hybrids, NHK reported, and a formal target will be finalised after expert-level debates have concluded at the end of this year at the soonest.

Electric vehicles are expected to take up 55% market share in Japan by 2030, the Boston Consulting Group said in a report on electric vehicles. “The speed of expansion of the share of electric vehicles will accelerate due to the fact that battery prices are falling more rapidly than previously expected,” it said. Toyota, Honda and Nissan have declined to comment, according to Reuters.

In Europe, France is firm on its stand on banning internal combustion-engined vehicles by 2040, with Paris itself to ban internal combustion vehicles by 2030. The city has already restricted city centre access to vehicles made before 1997, along with introducing car-free days.

The wider European Union is expected to decide on future restrictions upon internal combustion vehicles as early as this month, Reuters reported.