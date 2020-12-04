In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 4 December 2020 2:46 pm / 0 comments

Remember the Bentley Continental GT that broke the production car record at the legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb last year? Well, the automaker has announced that all 15 units of the limited edition Pikes Peak Continental GT by Mulliner have made their way to owners around the world.

Those destinations include Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, New Zealand, Latvia, and the UK, whereas five units were shipped to the US. A third of the customers opted for the Mountain Decal Event Livery, while three others chose a more subtle gloss black exterior paint finish.

Unique to the limited edition GT is the exclusive Radium by Mulliner paintwork. This is complemented with a carbon-fibre bodykit, gloss black bumper inserts and wing mirror caps, 22-inch gloss black Mulliner Driving Specification wheels wrapped with grippy Pirelli P Zero Colour Edition tyres, and the optional “100” grille as a reminder of Bentley’s record-setting hill climb during its centenary year.

Inside, the same Radium colour is tastefully spread across the cabin, and it’s contrasted with Beluga leather trimmings and Alcantara upholstery. Highlights include carbon-fibre and piano black trimmings, a gentle 10:18.488 embossment (a nod to its record hill climb timing), and embroidered seats and door sills. There’s also B&O speaker covers, Bentley Rotating Display, deep pile overmats and comfort seats.

Powering the Continental GT is a 6.0 litre twin-turbo W12 engine that makes 635 PS and 900 Nm of torque, which is good for a zero to 100 km/h time of 3.7 seconds and top speed of 333 km/h. The car that set the Pikes Peak record in July last year had some minor modifications, and piloting it to the finish line was the talented Rhys Millen, a three-time Pikes Peak champion and former ‘King of the Mountain’. You may relive the glory by watching the video, below.