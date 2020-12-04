In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 4 December 2020 11:22 am / 0 comments

With the 2021 Ford F-150 pick-up truck having made its debut in June, fans of its high-performance variant will surely be looking out for the forthcoming Raptor, which has now appeared in a rendering of its front-end bodywork, as discovered by the F150 Gen14 forum.

This image is said to be a CAD rendering, which shows the front bumper, grille, headlamps, fenders and bonnet, with the right-hand-side fender showing a cut-out that is filled with a trim piece on the 2019 F-150 Raptor. These are horizontally oriented rather than those on the current, 2021 F-150 range, which wears vertically oriented items.

The next Raptor is likely to feature an uprated version of Ford’s 3.5 litre PowerBoost V6 turbocharged petrol engine, which is paired with a 47 hp electric motor in the 2021 F-150. The current F-150 Raptor, which launched as a 2019 model, was rated for 450 hp and 691 Nm of torque.

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor

More than just added engine outputs, the next F-150 Raptor will be packed with beefier chassis components to suit more aggressive off-roading as well. This may take after the 2019 F-150 Raptor’s objectives of improving comfort, handling while improving resistance to bottoming out severe terrain.

At launch, the 2021 F-150 range arrived with the 3.5 litre PowerBoost hybrid biturbo V6, an internal combustion EcoBoost 3.5 litre V6 biturbo petrol, a 2.7 litre EcoBoost V6 biturbo petrol, a naturally aspirated 5.0 litre V8, a 3.0 litre V6 diesel and a 3.3 litre naturally aspirated V6 petrol.

The next Raptor may also feature the latest convenience features included in the latest F-150 range, such as the Interior Work Surface and Tailgate Work Surface. This high-performance version will also take advantage of the latest technologies in the F-150, including the capability for over-the-air software updates, and share the latest model’s 12-inch infotainment unit and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

GALLERY: 2021 Ford F-150

GALLERY: 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor