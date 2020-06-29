In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 29 June 2020 10:37 am / 0 comments

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor

With the unveiling of the 2021 Ford F-150, there is surely anticipation for the arrival of the more rugged Raptor variant, and it appears that the next-generation Raptor is due to arrive as a 2021 model, according to Motor1.

The Raptor’s absence from the F-150’s launch line-up has led to questions about its arrival date, as Muscle Cars and Trucks noted that the two previous generations of the F-150 did not feature the Raptor version at launch, and has historically joined the range at least one model year after the new-generation range made its debut. This time around, the Raptor is set for an earlier arrival.

“There will be an all-new 2021 F-150 Raptor. We’ll have more details to share about the Raptor at a later date,” the manufacturer told Motor1, while the next-generation Raptor will take advantage of the latest F-150’s technologies such as the capability for over-the-air software updates, and share the latest model’s 12-inch infotainment unit and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

2021 Ford F-150

Convenience features such as the Interior Work Surface and Tailgate Work Surface may be included for the Raptor as well, and beefier chassis appointments will feature in the next Raptor, where the current model employs electronically controlled Fox internal-bypass dampers and beadlock-compatible wheels.

A new-generation model would be ripe for an even more potent engine, and the Raptor could likely also receive a higher output version of the 3.5 litre PowerBoost V6 turbo petrol engine, which pairs internal combustion with a 47 hp electric motor that harvests energy from brake regeneration in the 2021 F-150. The current F-150 Raptor makes 450 hp and 691 Nm of torque from its 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol unit.

At launch, the latest-generation F-150 arrived with the aforementioned 3.5 litre PowerBoost hybrid twin-turbo V6, an internal-combustion EcoBoost 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol, a 2.7 litre EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 petrol, a 5.0 litre Ti-VCT naturally aspirated petrol V8, a 3.0 litre Power Stroke V6 turbodiesel and a 3.3 litre Ti-VCT FFV naturally aspirated petrol V6.

GALLERY: 2021 Ford F-150

GALLERY: 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor