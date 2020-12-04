Another Friday, and with that, the usual weekly fuel price update. The upward trend in fuel prices continues, meaning motorists will have to pay more for petrol and diesel in the coming December 5 to 11 week.
The ministry of finance has announced that Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.70 per litre, up three sen from the RM1.67 per litre from last week. Likewise, RON 97 petrol sees a three sen hike to RM2.00 per litre this week (RM1.97 last week).
Diesel fuel users will also be paying more. Euro 2M diesel will be priced at RM1.90 per litre in the coming week, up five sen from the RM1.85 per litre it is at presently. Correspondingly, Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM2.00 per litre this week.
These prices remain in effect until December 11, which is when the next round of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 48th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 100th in total since the format – which runs from midnight on Saturday until the following Friday – was introduced at the beginning of 2019.
