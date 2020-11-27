With Friday comes the usual weekly fuel price update, and there’s not much cheer for motorists, with fuel prices increasing across the board in the coming November 28 to December 4 week.
The ministry of finance has announced that Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.67 per litre, up three sen from the RM1.64 per litre it was last week. Similarly, RON 97 petrol sees a three sen increase from RM1.94 per litre to RM1.97 per litre in the coming week.
Diesel fuel users will also be paying more. The price of Euro 2M diesel will go up to RM1.85 per litre, increasing by four sen from the RM1.81 per litre it is at currently. Correspondingly, Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.95 per litre this week.
These prices remain in effect until December 4, which is when the next round of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 47th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 99th in total since the format – which runs from midnight on Saturday until the following Friday – was introduced at the beginning of 2019.
Comments
Expected since crude Brent at USD48 and our currency exchange at RM4.07 per dollar.
Tu hah! Kan dah kata ini semua salah Forex. Tak caya pulak. Phoi!
Aiseymann! Ini semua salah Brent crude naik lagi! The world should remain depressed so our petrol prices can remain cheap
Wats the other bloody reason its going up every week..pay b40 pay themselves..wat..
By Irina Slav – Nov 25, 2020, 9:45 AM CST
Crude oil prices continued to climb today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory draw of 800,000 barrels for the week to November 20.
Oil prices this week hit the highest since March, mostly on the back of more positive news about Covid-19 vaccines. Traders have shunned warnings about the early nature of the positive efficacy and safety results reported by pharma companies, betting big on a quick rebound in oil demand thanks to mass vaccinations. These vaccinations are still in the future, however, which puts the rally on shaky foundations.