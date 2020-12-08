In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 December 2020 4:05 pm / 1 comment

Now in Thailand is the refreshed 2021 Honda CBR150R sports bike, priced at 92,570 baht (RM12,520) for the base model, while the ABS-equipped CBR150R goes for 99,700 baht (RM13,485). Direct competition to the CBR150R in Malaysia is the Yamaha YZF-R15, retailing at RM11,988, without ABS.

New for the CBR150R in 2021 are four new colour variants with styling following cues from the Honda CBR1000RR super bike. These are Sword Silver Metallic, Asteroid Black Metallic and Dynamic Red for the ABS version while the base model comes in Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Inside the engine room, mechanicals stay the same, with a single-cylinder, DOHC mill displacing 149 cc and producing 17.1 hp and 14.4 Nm of torque going through a six-speed gearbox. This compares against the YZF-R15’s 19.3 hp and 15 Nm of torque.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear with the CBR150R ABS equipped with wave pattern discs. Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front, preload-adjustable while the rear has a preload-adjustable monoshock.

A new steel trellis frame tie everything together on the CBR150R with seat height set at 787 mm. LED lighting is used throughout and the CBR150R carries fuel inside a 12-litre tank.