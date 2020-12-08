In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / 8 December 2020 4:56 pm / 1 comment

Toyota isn’t the only company to talk about its electrification plans, as its luxury arm has also outlined its own strategy called Lexus Electrified – first brought forth by the LF-30 concept. This strategy covers both technology and design, with the latter being previewed by an upcoming concept car that will be revealed in the first quarter of 2021.

Starting with the concept, the teaser image shows the vehicle’s face, which sports an updated version of the brand’s famous spindle grille that looks familiar, but is made to appear sharper and even more aggressive. Slimmer headlamps flank said grille, while the lack of a combustion engine allows the haunches to be made even more prominent.

The core Lexus Electrified technology will be the company’s Direct4 Wheel Drive Force Control, which is an electric drive control system designed for the next generation of Lexus electric and hybrid vehicles.

On EVs, electric motors are fitted on both axles, with the system controlling the delivery of drive torque between the motors, as well as braking force to all four wheels, ensuring optimum traction depending on driving conditions.

Lexus says the Direct4 system provides an intuitive operation and is highly responsive, “giving the driver a genuine sense of being fully connected with the vehicle.” Additionally, it provides an ideal balance of predictability and excitement, with powerful, linear acceleration, exhilarating cornering, plus quietness and comfort that is key to the brand’s DNA.

As for hybrids, there will still be an engine with a hybrid transmission at the front, while the rear gets an e-axle. Both versions of the Direct4 system are demonstrated in an accompanying video featuring two experimental development vehicles based on the Lexus’ current-generation chassis, although the system will inevitably make its way to e-TNGA-based cars in the future.