8 December 2020

In June last year, Toyota announced plans for new electric vehicle platform called e-TNGA, which would be developed in collaboration with Subaru. Now, the company has teased its first model based on the architecture, a mid-size SUV that will be previewed in the coming months.

At this stage, we only get a stylised silhouette of the new model and not much in the way of details. However, we are told that the first model based on the e-TNGA is being readied for production and will be manufactured at Toyota’s ZEV Factory in Japan, for sale in Europe initially.

Judging by what we are shown, the unnamed SUV sports a wedged rear end, a large cabin and short overhangs, with these cues being somewhat similar to those on one of the cars shown during the 2019 e-TNGA presentation.

The e-TNGA platform was designed with modularity in mind, allowing for a range of vehicle sizes to be developed from it, along with front-, rear- and all-wheel drive applications in mind. Different battery and electric motor types are also possible to suit various vehicle types and usage profiles.

Given its size, Toyota’s upcoming electric SUV will likely take on other cars like the Volkswagen ID.4 and Nissan Ariya, as well as Subaru’s own version that already got its preview earlier this year. Other models that will spawn from the e-TNGA will include a medium crossover, a large SUV, a medium sedan, a medium minivan and compact cars developed together with Suzuki and Daihatsu.