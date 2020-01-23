In Cars, Concept Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 23 January 2020 5:45 pm / 0 comments

At a recent technology briefing, Subaru announced its commitment to electrification with a number of long-term targets, including ensuring at least 40% of its global sales will consist of electric or hybrid electric vehicles by 2030, as well as applying electrification technologies to all its vehicles sold worldwide by 2035.

The gears are already in motion for these initiatives, as the Japanese carmaker has already renewed its partnership with Toyota, which will see both companies not only develop a next-generation Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86, but also a modular platform dedicated to EVs.

The platform is said to underpin a multitude of vehicle sizes, with Subaru looking to first introduce an all-electric crossover by 2025. While details are scarce for now – only design sketches were made available previously – we now have our first look at the EV in physical form with the reveal of an unnamed design study concept during the tech briefing.

Subaru EV crossover concept sketches

As you can see, the vehicle is very angular in its design, with sharp lines and edges applied on the bodywork. The large greenhouse suggests a roomy interior, and features a steeply-raked windscreen with a base that is located rather far forward. Conventional crossover cues like the black accents along the bottom of the vehicle are also seen, albeit exaggerated somewhat.

While it looks futuristic, the concept still showcases the brand’s current design language, as evident by the hexagonal-shaped front grille that is covered off. There are no official shots of the rear, but it should mimic what the was shown in previous sketches, with an edged tailgate and long, trailing taillights.

It is likely there will be further revisions to the EV’s design before it makes it to production, and we should expect a host of autonomous and connected technologies to be crammed in as well. Currently, Subaru’s electrified portfolio includes mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the XV and Forester.