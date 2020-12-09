In Cars / By Matthew H Tong / 9 December 2020 1:07 pm / 1 comment

Jaguar has taken the veils off the F-Type Heritage 60 Edition, the first ever special edition model by SV Bespoke. The model is created in partnership with Jaguar Design as a tribute to 60 years of the iconic E-type, and true to its name, only 60 units will be made for the global market.

Available in both Coupé and Convertible body styles, the sports car is finished in Sherwood Green, a colour first offered on the E-type and hasn’t been used on any Jaguar model since the 1960s. It also gets exclusive 20-inch diamond-turned gloss black forged alloy wheels, a mixture of gloss black and chrome exterior trims, plus black brake calipers.

Inside, the Heritage 60 Edition model also features a specially curated cabin with new materials, including the dual-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather upholstery, E-type-inspired aluminium console trim, and SV Bespoke commissioning plaque. Existing features such as the customisable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Touch Pro infotainment system and Meridian sound system are offered as well.

Now, at the heart of this F-Type is a 5.0 litre supercharged V8. That’s right, the car is based on the range-topping F-Type R facelift, which means it gets 575 PS and 700 Nm of torque. An eight-speed Quickshift automatic transmission sends drive to the rear wheels (with a rear electronic active diff), propelling the sports car from 0-96 km/h in 3.5 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 300 km/h.

Every single model of the F-Type will be built at Jaguar’s Castle Bromwich plant in the UK before being finished by the SV Bespoke team at Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations in Warwickshire. Interested? Well, pricing in the UK starts from £122,500 (RM666k).

But wait, that’s not all. To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the E-type, Jaguar Classic is creating six limited-edition models of the iconic sports car. These will be special restomodded 3.8 litre E-types from the 1960s, known as the E-type 60 Collection. The cars are a tribute to two of the most famous examples – ‘9600 HP’ and ‘77 RW’.

Jaguar SVO director of vehicle personalisation, Clare Hansen said: “The F-Type Heritage 60 Edition is a fantastic example of what the SV Bespoke team is capable of. Marrying E-type inspired detailing with new F-Type gave us an opportunity to immerse ourselves in the heritage of Jaguar’s legendary sports cars. With unrivalled access to original drawings, paint codes and reference materials, working hand-in-hand with our colleagues at Jaguar Classic, we’ve created a distinctive and highly collectible interpretation of the definitive Jaguar sports car.”