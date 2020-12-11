In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 December 2020 2:40 pm / 0 comments

The epitome of the Borgo Panigale maker’s engineering prowess, the Ducati Superleggera V4, is now in Malaysia and priced at RM888,000. With a power to weight ratio of 1.41 hp per kg, the Superleggera V4 is said to be the most powerful production motorcycle currently available.

Made in a limited production run of 500 units worldwide, the only unit in Malaysia at present is spoken for and in the hands of private ownership. What makes the Superleggera special is the use of composites in the frame, sub-frame, swingarm and wheels, critical load-bearing structures for any motorcycle.

Use of composites lowers weight by 6.7 kg and techniques borrowed from the aerospace industry ensure the strength of the Superleggera V4’s components will stand up to race track duties. This means the Superleggera V4 weighs 159 kg, 16 kg less than the standard Panigale V4, and in standard form produces 224 hp at 15,250 rpm and 118 Nm of torque at 11,750 rpm.

Adding the race kit bumps this number up to 234 hp at 15,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 120 Nm at 11,750 rpm. Weight savings are also realised from the use of lightweight Ohlins suspension that uses a titanium spring in the rear monoshock.

Carbon-fibre bi-plane wings, with winglets, are installed on the side of the front cowl. Ducati says the wings produces 50 kg of downforce, 20 kg more than the Panigale V4 and V4 R, at 260 km/h.

The Panigale Superleggera V4’s electronics suite has been upgraded in line with its racing identity. Aside from the three ride modes, the rider has five custom modes available. This complements the lap timer which also stores GPS co-ordinates for five circuits.