In Bikes, Husqvarna, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 December 2020 5:13 pm / 0 comments

After an absence of a few years, Swedish motorcycle maker Husqvarna returns to the Malaysian market in early 2021. Famed for its highly capable off-road motorcycles, as well as recent foray into road riding with the Svartpilen and Vitpilen, Husqvarna Malaysia now comes under the umbrella of Eurotech Wheel Distribution, currently franchise holders for KTM locally, in turn the parent company of Husqvarna.

For Malaysia, a selection of the Husqvarna catalogue is being brought in, with an emphasis on the Enduro range and two choices in Motocross and Supermoto. While final pricing is yet to be determined, paultan.org was appraised by a Eurotech representative that pricing will “be around the RM45,000 point, with variations for engine capacity.”

From what can be determined, the TE and FE two-strokers are being brought into Malaysia, with the 250 cc, 300 cc and 350 cc single-cylinder engines, fed by fuel injection. There will also be representation from the FC250 for motocross riders and the FS450 returns to bring joy to the supermotard mad men.

More details will be revealed at the official media launch which will happen shortly. Meanwhile, Eurotech would like to assure current Husqvarna owners in Malaysia that service and technical support, as well as spare parts supply, will be available from 2021 going forward.