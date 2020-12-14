In Aston Martin, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 14 December 2020 1:53 pm / 0 comments

Aston Martin’s partnership with Mercedes-Benz was strengthened by a new strategic technology agreement announced back in October, which will see the latter supply powertrains, components and systems, in exchange for an increased stake in the British carmaker.

While current models like the DB11, Vantage and DBX use AMG’s 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8, future engines supplied will be bespoke for Aston Martin. “Our current AMG engines are just that – AMG engines in an Aston,” said Lawrence Stroll, chairman of Aston Martin, in a report by Autocar UK.

“With this new deal, we will have bespoke AMG engines for Aston with different outputs, torque characteristics, etc. They’ll still be AMG components but bespoke manufactured in Germany, he added.

Aston Martin currently employs its own V12 engines in certain models and is working on developing a new 3.0 litre hybrid V6 (codenamed TM01) to replace its AMG-sourced V8. As such, it isn’t known what bespoke AMG engines that Aston Martin plans to source from Mercedes-Benz, but it’s been stated that hybrid and electric powertrains will be part of the technical tie-up.

The British carmaker plans to introduce its first electric car by 2026 based on EV tech from Mercedes-Benz, which will carry the Aston Martin badge rather than the Lagonda name that was previously suggested. “It should be Aston so we changed it back to Aston. When we go electric, brand will become critical,” said Stroll.

Despite its electrification plans, the company remains committed to internal combustion engines beyond 2030, the year when the United Kingdom government plans to ban the sale of such cars. Citing demand from enthusiasts, Stroll commented, “by 2030, 5% of business will still always be ICE. I never see it going down to zero.”