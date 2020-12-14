In Cars, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Local News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / 14 December 2020 4:13 pm / 0 comments

Berjaya Auto Alliance (BAASB) has announced the management team that will lead the company following an announcement on its appointment as the sole distributor of Peugeot vehicles in Malaysia made on December 1, 2020. The company is a joint venture between Berjaya Corporation (Berjaya Corp) and Bermaz Auto (BAuto), which hold a 51% and 20% stake respectively.

According to an official release, BAASB will be headed by Datuk Wong Kin Foo, who is currently the director of Bermaz Motor, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BAuto. Wong will assume the role of managing director of BAASB and report to the company’s board, which consists of both Berjaya Corp and BAuto representatives.

The board will be chaired by Datuk Sri Robin Tan Yeong Ching, CEO of Berjaya Corp; Datuk Sri Ben Yeoh, executive chairman of BAuto; as well as Datuk Francis Lee, CEO of BAuto, amongst others. Initial operations of BAASB will be carried out from the company’s headquarters in Glenmarie, Shah Alam, with plans for further expansion in the near future.

Aside from handling the sales and aftersales of Peugeot vehicles, BAASB has also acquired the rights to provide aftersales and spare parts distribution for Citroen and DS cars here.