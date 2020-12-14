In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 14 December 2020 6:49 pm / 12 comments

The Lexus LM, which was revealed in April last year, is set to enter the Malaysian market. We’ve received details from a dealer highlighting that the luxury MPV is coming our way in 2021. The order books have opened for the LM, which will go on sale here in its LM 350 form and in a four-seat configuration.

The price has also been determined – the LM 350 will go for RM1,148,000, on-the-road with insurance, with the purchase coming with a complimentary Lexus solar/security window tint film worth RM2,688. While that price eclipses the currently available LS 500, it won’t be the most expensive Lexus model to be sold here – that honour will remain with the recently-introduced LC 500 Convertible.

The LM is already sold in other countries in the region. It was launched in Thailand in March, sold there in its 300 h variant form but in both four- and seven-seat configurations that are available for it. Indonesia, meanwhile, introduced the LM 350 in June, with buyers in the republic able to specify whether they want it in four- or seven-seater guise.

The LM is of course a Lexus-badged Toyota Alphard, but decked out with luxury and all the available appointments that can be slapped on. Externally, the massive spindle grille is the biggest pointer to the Lexus orientation of the unmistakable body-style, and this is flanked by rakish triple-beam LED headlamps, which feature the brand’s signature ‘tick’ styled daytime running light bar.

Plenty of chrome bits help dress up the LM, which rides on three-dimensional styled multi-spoke 18-inch wheels and 235/50 profile tyres. Moving inside, the four-seat route means that the cabin aft of the driver’s compartment – which is separated from the front via an electrically-operated partition for privacy – is a veritable suite on wheels.

To be found is an interior that builds on the Royal Lounge specification for the Alphard, with the level of luxe going up by more than a few notches, led by a high presence of soft leather and Gin-Sui-Boku (Silver Ink) ornamentation, which is inspired by the art of ink wash painting.

The central highlight in the rear cabin are two boss seats that can be reclined to become flat beds. The units feature semi-Aniline leather and plush AdaptiPedic low-density urethane foam to offer couch-like comfort, and also come with a massage function as well as air-cooling, accomplished via suction ventilation.

There’s also a 26-inch LCD display screen, a 19-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system as well an onboard refrigerator and a dedicated storage area for personal effects such as a briefcase. A centre console houses a touch control panel, which can be used to control adjustments of seat position, relaxation function, climate control and the audio system.

Standard fit items also include a two-zone climate control system, a double moonroof, wireless charger, a head-up display, rear sun shades and a powered trunk gate.

The LM 350 is powered by a 2GR-FKS 3.5 litre V6 petrol engine offering 297 hp, and this is paired with a Direct Shift eight-speed automatic transmission. We won’t be seeing the LM 300h, which is the version with a hybrid powertrain.

In terms of safety, the LM comes equipped with a slew of safety and driver assistance tech, including a pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, lane change assist with blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, parking support brake, an adaptive high-beam system as well as a digital rear-view mirror.

Only two exterior colours are available for the LM 350, and these are black and pearl white. Local deliveries are expected to begin sometime in the second quarter of 2021.