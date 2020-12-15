In Alfa Romeo, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 15 December 2020 10:11 am / 0 comments

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio gains the Veloce Ti variant for the 2021 model year, bringing a sporty slant to the Italian SUV range. The 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine produces 280 hp and 400 Nm of torque, and is mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and Q4 all-wheel-drive system. Here, the Stelvio Veloce Ti gets a carbon-fibre drive shaft.

The exterior of the Veloce Ti is identified by a rear bumper with a diffuser that is unique to this variant, along with a body coloured body kit as well as a new 21-inch five-hole alloy wheel design in a dark finish; this wheel set debuts here on the Stelvio Veloce Ti before becoming available on other Stelvio variants later on.

The exterior styling of the Veloce Ti tops off the exterior visual theme with darkened window surrounds, tinted windows and ‘Veloce Ti’ badging. Inside, this variant brings elements of the high-performance Quadrifoglio variants with components such as aluminium gear shift paddles, sports seats trimmed in leather and Alcantara, black headlining along with carbon-fibre interior trim accents.

The Stelvio Veloce Ti arrives as part of a 2021 model year revision that sees both Stelvio and Giulia model ranges updated to be compliant with the Euro 6d-final emissions standard, and the Alfa Connect Services connectivity suite is now available across the range.

Here, available packs include My Assistant telematics which offers an SOS call function that can transmit an emergency signal to the call centre in the event of a collision or emergency, sending the vehicle’s location and identification.

The My Remote function allows smartphone control of functions such as locking and unlocking of doors, flashing the vehicle’s lights, communication with Amazon Alexa and Google Home assistant systems, vehicle location, setting limits for speed and location, as well as notifications if these parameters are exceeded.

Other engines offerd in the Stelvio range include a 200 hp/330 Nm version of the 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine, along with the 2.2 litre turbodiesel in 190 hp/450 Nm and 210 hp/470 Nm states of tune, the former in either 2WD and AWD and the latter with AWD exclusively. All feature the ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Remaining at the top of the Stelvio SUV range is the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which packs a 2.9 litre biturbo V6 petrol engine that produces 505 hp and 600 Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels, also through a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.9 seconds.

The Quadrifoglio will be as hardcore as the Stelvio will go, given that Alfa Romeo has quashed any idea of a GTA-badged SUV. This came after the debut of the Giulia GTA, a 500-unit limited run model which packs 540 hp from the same 2.9 biturbo petrol V6.