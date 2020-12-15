In Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 15 December 2020 5:32 pm / 1 comment

The unthinkable has happened. Italian automaker Aznom has taken the veils off the Palladium, a super luxurious car it labels a hyper limousine. It is a gargantuan, measuring 5,960 mm in length and towers at 1,971 mm tall.

If its proportions seem odd to you, that’s because the Palladium is based on a Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, but designed to be an ultra luxurious limousine that caters to a select few. Its styling is done by a man named Alessandro Camorali, and the car is hand-built using “artisanal manufacturing techniques that are almost lost today.” The bonnet, roof and bumpers are made from carbon-fibre, though.

Powering this behemoth is the Ram’s 5.7 litre HEMI V8, albeit tuned and twin-turbocharged (BorgWarner units) to produce 710 PS and 949 Nm of torque. The engine has been beefed up with forged pistons and uprated H-beam rods, while the valve springs are reinforced and made of nimonic (a high-temperature-resistant superalloy). The camshaft and driveshaft have been rebalanced, while the head gasket and slide bearings are trimetallic.

Also on are more powerful fuel injectors. Now, the engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, propelling the 2,600-kg limousine from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. Top speed is limited to 210 km/h. Under low engine loads, the engine can deactivate four cylinders to save fuel.

The driveline features a switchable rear- or four-wheel drive mode, plus an electronic differential lock. Aznom said a mild-hybrid HEMI version of the Palladium will also be made, if customers so desire.

Aznom also stiffened up the chassis by using lots of aluminium. The rear subframe features a supplemental steel cage for better torsional rigidity, and the suspension units are more heavy duty, which enhances comfort. The automaker said the shocks are exclusively made for the Palladium and work in 30 different configurations. Ride height has also been reduced by 30 mm.

Braking power is afforded with huge 408 mm rotors clamped by six-piston Brembo calipers up front, while the rear discs measure 380 mm in size and get a four-piston set instead. To give you an idea of how big those are, well, that’s about the same size as the X50 Bumblebee‘s brakes.

Inside, the bench-style rear seats are “not unlike a throne,” Aznom said. As standard, the Palladium is wrapped with high-end Foglizzo leather. The exquisite cow hide is also used on the roof lining. Other features include a special chiller for your favourite beverages with dedicated stowage space for the glasses, plus a secondary enclosure to fit longer champagne bottles and glasses.

Up front, the driver gets a chunky three-spoke steering wheel, analogue instrumentation with a digital display in the middle, rotary gear selector knob, and a large, vertically-oriented touchscreen display. The panoramic sunroof is also standard.

According to Aznom, only 10 units of the Palladium will be made. As of yet, no prices have been announced, but would you even consider such a thing?