16 December 2020

Five years on from the debut of the production Alfa Romeo 4C Spider comes a modern-day homage to the Italian automaker’s 1967 33 Stradale mid-engined classic – the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo. Just 33 units of these will be bound for the United States market, and this wears a red finish on its visible carbon-fibre monocoque to go with its Rosso Villa d’Este tri-coat exterior paint.

Rolling stock is a set of five-hole ‘telephone dial’ wheels measuring 18 inches and 19 inches in diameter front and rear, respectively in a grey-gold finish, while the interior features seats trimmed in black Dinamica suede and tobacco brown leather. Denoting the mid-engined car’s exclusivity are plaques on the dashboard, side sills and centre console, the latter showing the vehicle’s number in the production run.

Buyers of the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo will also receive a matching, numbered book designed by the automaker’s Centro Stile, which chronicles the design concept, technology and materials for the 4C, its assembly plant in Modena as well as the history of the 33 Stradale from 1967 that inspired this limited edition.

The 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo brings as standard a host of equipment which would be optional on the regular 4C Spider, such as an Akrapovic dual-mode exhaust, ‘race-tuned’ suspension, bi-xenon headlamps, a battery charger, car cover, the microfibre suede/leather seats, rear wing and Italian-flag side mirror covers. These items specified separately on a regular 4C Spider would cost ‘thousands more’, said Alfa Romeo.

As with the regular, fixed-roof 4C and 4C Spider, this 33 Stradale Tributo limited edition is similarly powered by the 1.75 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine which produces 237 hp and 350 Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed TCT dual-clutch transmission. Its weight of less than 1,135 kg enables a 0-96 km/h time of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 256 km/h.

This limited-run edition also marks the final production run of the 4C Spider for the North American market, says Alfa Romeo. This will go on sale starting from US$79,995 (RM324,099), and will be available in that region from selected dealers.

As for the car that inspired its conception, the 1967 33 Stradale was a road-going version of the Tipo 33 race car that won its class at the 1968 running of the 24 Hours of Daytona. Just 18 units of that mid-engined car were produced, mostly wearing the Alfa Romeo signature red exterior paint as well as the gray-gold wheels and black-and-tobacco leather, its aesthetic recalled here on this limited-run 4C Spider.