In Local News, Motorsports / By Mick Chan / 16 December 2020 7:26 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysia Speed Festival (MSF) has joined forces with Malaysian racing driver and drifting luminary Tengku Djan Ley Tengku Mahaleel along with automotive lifestyle brand McClubz for the announcement of X Street Mania Tour, a new action motorsports series that will commence in 2021.

The upcoming series aims to bring a more flamboyant side of motorsport to Malaysian fans, with events set to take place in Subang Jaya, Malacca, Ipoh and Kuala Terengganu. Supermoto racing and drifting will be the feature events of the X Street Mania series, and the competitions will take place over two-day weekends which will also incorporate stunt shows, exhibitions and dress-up contests.

Both drifting and supermoto are motorsports disciplines which come with copious amounts of sliding and tyre smoke, added to exciting on-track action. The series will be powered by MSF, which has 10 successful years of running the MSF racing series at the Sepang International Circuit.

“The aim is to showcase more exciting action-level motorsports series around the country and bring its closer to the fans, to create an event that will wow the spectators. Ever since our Proton R3 days, Tengku Djan and I have always wanted to create an extreme motorsports event that is entertainment-focused. The time is right for this to happen now,” said MSF principal Adian Yein.

The drift aspect of X Street Mania will be the McClubz Speed Junkies Drift Series, which will feature an annual championship aimed at the top drift drivers in Malaysia. “We want to turn up the level of of drifting in Malaysia and bring back the heyday of Formula Drift Asia, which ran from 2009 to 2012,” said Tengku Djan.

“A top-level drift competition will promote and develop top-quality Malaysian drifters, with the aim of producing a quality Malaysian representative at the annual FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup,” he added. The Speed Junkies Drift Series is provisionally set for two rounds of each weekend of the X Street Mania Tour, each offering points towards the crowning of a national drift champion.

For the two-wheeler aspect of the upcoming series, enter MSF SuperMoto. This will feature two main categories – SuperMoto and HyperMoto. SuperMoto is for machines up to 450 cc, and will be divided into three sub-categories based on rider experience, while HyperMoto is for bikes displacing more the 450 cc and will be split into two sub-categories, for single- and twin-cyinder engines each.

“Many MotoGP riders use supermoto riding as a training ground for building their bike control skills. MSF SuperMoto aims to bring up supermoto racing by increasing its exposure with race events throughout Malaysia, in the hopes that it will create a pool of competitive riders from Malaysia who can then compete at a regional level,” said MSF communications manager Liew Chin Hooi.

Beyond outright competition, attendees will be treated to an additional show component of the event as well, courtesy of a supporting car show by McClubz.

“More than 600 cars attended the gathering at the last Speed Junkies Drift Competition in 2019. Unfortunately, we were not able to hold activities for 2020 due to the pandemic, but we’re already getting support from the main car clubs who can add colour and vibe to X Street Mania,” said McClubz founder Merlvyn Tan.

X Street Mania will provisionally run five rounds in 2021, with the opening round kicking off on February 27-28, 2021 at the Elite Speedway in Subang Jaya, Selangor, followed by Round 2 on April 10-11, 2021 at the Melaka International Motorsports Circuit (MIMC), Melaka.