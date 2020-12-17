In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 17 December 2020 2:05 pm / 0 comments

Lamborghini has unveiled another derivative of the Aventador in the form of the SC20, which is the next one-off model engineered by its Squadra Corse racing division after the Essenza SCV12. According to the Italian carmaker, the new speedster was created following the wishes of a customer, presumably a very wealthy one.

“Two years after the SC18 Alston, the SC20 was a new, intriguing challenge. The chief sources of inspiration were the Diablo VT Roadster, Aventador J, Veneno Roadster and Concept S, and the result is a dramatic combination of creativity and racing attitude,” said Mitja Borkert, head of design at Lamborghini Centro Stile.

Compared to the Aventador J before it, the SC20 is a lot more aggressive in terms of design. There’s plenty of aerodynamic elements in play here, all designed to channel air in a manner that optimises performance, while ensuring a comfortable open-air driving experience at high speeds.

Highlights include a front end that looks towards the Huracan GT3 Evo, where we find a pronounced front splitter framed by two fins, along with air intakes on the front hood. Meanwhile, the sculpted body sides are derived from SCV12, while the large carbon-fibre rear wing can be set in three different positions: low, medium and high load.

The striking body is finished in a base Bianco Fu (white) finish, with Blu Cepheus (blue) accents to provide contrast. A staggered wheel setup of 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear add to the visual presence, paired with a set of Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres.

The latter is also used for the interior, complemented by Nero Cosmus (black) and Bianco Leda (white) touches, while exposed carbon-fibre is applied on various areas like the dashboard cover, rear wall, door panels, center console and steering wheel trim.

Carbon-fibre is also used for the seat shells, which are also upholstered in Alcantara and leather, with finer details being door handles machined from one piece of aluminium and the 3D-printed air vents.

For motivation, the SC20 sports a 6.5 litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine that delivers 770 PS (760 hp) at 8,500 rpm and 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. Drive goes to all four wheels with a seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) gearbox and an all-wheel drive system with a central electronic differential.