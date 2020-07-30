In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 30 July 2020 10:20 am / 0 comments

This is the new Lamborghini Essenza SCV12, which is finally making its debut after being teased since October last year. Only 40 units of the track-only hypercar will be built, with the company labelling it as a “direct descendant of cars such as the Miura Jota and Diablo GTR.”

Fitted with the most powerful V12 naturally aspirated engine ever developed by Lamborghini, the 6.5 litre unit puts out 830 PS (819 hp), eclipsing even the hybrid Sian FKP 37 that has 819 PS (808 hp). The company says the increased output is thanks to the ram-air effect generated at high speeds by the bespoke bonnet, which sports dual air intakes and a central rib directing air to a roof scoop.

This directs dynamic air pressure to increase static air pressure in the engine’s intake manifold for greater airflow through the engine and increasing power. Other measures include exhaust pipes designed by Capristo to reduce the back pressure, which in turn improves performance and makes the engine even more audible.

Drive is sent to the rear wheels via an X-trac sequential six-speed gearbox, which doubles as a structural element within the fully carbon-fibre chassis, with the pushrod rear suspension installed directly on it for weight reduction and better distribution of bulk. The SCV12 offers a power-to-weight ratio of 1.66 hp/kg and rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear magnesium wheels, complemented by Pirelli slicks and a performance Brembo braking system.

For aerodynamics, Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s GT racing experience managed to squeeze out 1,200 kg of downforce at 250 km/h – higher than a GT3 car. Aside from the bespoke bonnet, the front features a splitter and two lateral elements, while vertical fins on the side sills and an adjustable double-profile rear wing complete the package.

Meanwhile, Lamborghini Centro Stile designed the structure of the bodywork to only feature three elements to enable quick replacements during pit stops, with four launch liveries offered: Verde Silvans, Grigio Linx, Nero Aldebaran Gloss and Arancio California.

Hexagonal-shaped cues representing Lamborghini’s DNA are also visible on the front lamps, roof air scoop and air vents that flank the steering wheel. You’ll also find plenty of “Y” elements on the livery and in the cockpit, the latter seen with the instrument panel and dashboard that are made from carbon-fibre. An F1-inspired steering wheel, along with a FIA-homologated OMP seat and quick access buttons are the other items you’ll get inside the cabin.

Similar to other track-only specials like the Aston Martin Vulcan and Pagani Zonda R, the SCV12 is strictly not for use on public roads. Instead, customers will have access to special programmes to drive their purchase on the most prestigious circuits in the world.

Needless to say, only the most privileged will be able to buy into this experience, which includes a storage service in a new hangar built in Sant’Agata Bolognese for the Essenza SCV12 club. Each car will have a personalized garage and dedicated services, including webcams to allow customers to monitor their cars 24 hours a day using an app.

For greater immersion, the facility also houses the Lamborghini Squadra Corse Drivers Lab by Tecnobody, which offers athletic training programmes similar to those followed by the official Lamborghini racing drivers.

The first “arrive and drive” events are scheduled to take place in 2021, with customers being provided assistance by the Squadra Corse technical staff. They will also receive the support of Emanuele Pirro, five-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and Marco Mapelli, Lamborghini Squadra Corse factory driver, who will both be tutors.