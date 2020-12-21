In Cars, International News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 21 December 2020 5:16 pm / 5 comments

At long last, the Proton X70 SUV has officially made its debut in Pakistan. For now, the C-segment SUV is only available as a CBU model, and there are two variants on offer.

The entry-level Executive AWD variant retails for Rs 4,890,000 (RM123,372), whereas the Premium 2WD goes for Rs 5,390,000 (RM135,987). Unlike Malaysian units, the X70 models sold in Pakistan are powered by a 1.5 TGDi three-cylinder engine – the same one found in the top X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship. The engine delivers 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque, and it’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The smaller 1.5L TGDi engine is favoured in Pakistan over the 1.8L TGDi four-cylinder unit we have in Malaysia because of the country’s tax structure, which favours smaller engines even more so than here. Dipping under 1,500 cc allows Proton to price the X70 much more competitively in the market.

During the launch event, sole distributor Al-Haj Automotive said that locally-assembled versions (built in Karachi; the plant is owned and operated by Al-Haj Auto) of the X70 will be introduced within the first quarter of 2021. That will bring prices down a fair bit – the X70 Executive CKD will be priced at Rs 4,690,000 (RM118,326), while the Premium will cost Rs 4,990,000 (RM125,895). All X70 models come with a five-year or 150,000 km warranty, which apparently is the first in the country.

In terms of specifications, both variants are pretty similar to the X70 Executive and Premium X offered in Malaysia, apart from the different engine of course. The Executive AWD gets LED headlights with LED DRLs, 18-inch wheels, keyless entry with push-start button, powered tailgate, powered driver’s seat with ventilated system, air purifier system, leatherette seats, and voice control.

The Premium model adds 19-inch wheels, foot sensor for the powered tailgate, brown Nappa leather seats, panoramic sunroof, and the full suite of advanced driver assist system. This comprises AEB, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot information system, door opening warning system, and intelligent high beam control.

Click to enlarge

Exterior colour choices are nearly the same as Malaysian models, too. The palette includes Snow White, Armour Silver, Ruby Red, Space Grey and Quartz Black (previously only available on government vehicles in Malaysia, but has recently been sold to the public in small batches). The Jet Grey and Cinnamon Brown options, however, are not available in Pakistan. You may watch the launch event, here.

Besides the X70, Proton Pakistan will also be introducing the Saga in January 2021. Three variants have been touted, which will be the Standard MT, Standard AT, and Premium AT. A smaller 1,298 cc four-cylinder naturally-aspirated engine will be used to benefit from the country’s sub 1.3 litre tax bracket, thought outputs are curiously similar to the Malaysian market S4PE engine’s 95 PS and 120 Nm.

Following this, Proton will soon have a few more export market launches. The new X50 will be launched in Brunei, while the latest Saga will be introduced in Bangladesh, Egypt, Nepal and Kenya.