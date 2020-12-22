In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 22 December 2020 1:43 pm / 0 comments

Remember the BMW Engage online financing platform that was launched earlier in April? Well, BMW Financial Services Malaysia has just revealed that the platform will now include models from the BMW Premium Selection line-up.

This means customers looking to buy a pre-owned vehicle can enjoy a simpler and more convenient way to apply and get pre-approval for their preferred financing plans. The process includes monthly instalment calculator and quotation generation as well.

BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia managing director, Tobias Eismann said: “When BMW Engage was introduced early this year, it was a reverberation of our commitment to our loyal customers to continue delivering the Premium Ownership Experience – no matter the distance.”

“The digital feature became a timely and necessary solution for customers during that period of physical divide at the height of the pandemic, and it continues to further enhance their purchasing journey,” he said, adding that “we are proud to extend BMW Engage to the pre-owned vehicle segment by expanding its coverage to the BMW Premium Selection portfolio.”

Until December 31, 2020, the company will contribute RM100 to the BMW Safety 360 subsidy programme for every contract funded through BMW Engage. The contribution will help its ongoing efforts to assist the B40 community by providing subsidised prices for child seats. For more info on BMW Engage, click here.