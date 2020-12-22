In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz, Technology / By Matthew H Tong / 22 December 2020 11:49 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will be unveiling the next-generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) system on January 7, at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show. It’s likely a more advanced version of infotainment system compared to what we saw with the W223 S-Class.

The automaker said the new system, dubbed the MBUX Hyperscreen, will take the operation and display of infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions to a new level thanks to artificial intelligence. As with most AI-based tech these days, the MBUX Hyperscreen is “highly capable” of self-learning.

It will first be rolled out for the flagship EQS sedan, although interestingly, Mercedes-Benz said it’s an optional upgrade. All key facets of the new system, such as controls, functionalities, material and design choices, as well as technical details will all be presented via a digital stream.

Interested to be part of the event? Just click here to watch the live stream. Set your calendars, folks!