Yet another limited edition involving the MV Agusta motorcycle brand, this time the RO-NI RMV MV Agusta wristwatch, celebrating MV Agusta’s 75th Anniversary. To be produced in a limited run of 75 units, the RMV is priced at 56,000 euro (RM227,245) and complements the recently released (and sold out) limited edition 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Alpine.

Made from materials used in the production of MV Agusta motorcycles, the RMV uses titanium, 7075 aluminium, carbon-fibre and steel complemented by the use of leather, Alcantara and sapphire to create wearable art. Each hand-made RMV, assembled by a single master horologist, is numbered and accompanied by a certificate of authentication.

The case for the RMV measures between 44.5 mm to 44.0 mm and is 10.28 mm thick, made from 7075 aluminium alloy which is water resistant to five atmospheres. The same aluminium alloy is also used for the case back and bezel, with a sapphire crystal watch face, giving the RMV a claimed weight of 49 grams.

For the automatic winding movement, 30.60 mm in diameter with a thickness of 3.9 mm, and assembled out of 144 components and 27 jewels, the power reserve is listed as 48 hours. The dial is made from carbon-fibre with Superluminova hand-finished and engraved indexes with the same composite material used in the suspensions and front-dampers.

“The RMV may not be for all, as it possibly represents the ultimate luxury in terms of watches, but it perfectly interprets our spirit of excellence and perfection expressed through craftsmanship, beauty and unequalled performance. The lucky few who will own it will possess a piece of our history and of our soul. Forever,” says Timur Sardarov, chief executive officer of MV Agusta.