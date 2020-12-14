In Alpine, Bikes, Cars, International Bike News, International News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 December 2020 1:46 pm / 0 comments

Another motorcycle collaboration, this time between Italian purveyor of motorcycle art MV Agusta and French performance car maker Alpine gives rise to the MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine. The motorcycle, based on MV Agusta’s recently released Superveloce 800, will be produced in a limited production run of 110 units.

Drawing inspiration from the Alpine A110, the Superveloce Alpine is penned by Monaco Design Studio, MV Agusta’s design division. Previous creations such as the MV Agusta F4Z Zagato and MV Agusta RVS #1 stamp the Varese firm as a maker of some very beautiful motorcycles.

The Superveloce Alpine’s blue livery, similar to French racing colours, matches the paintwork on the Alpine A110. Design touches that differentiate the Superveloce Alpine include raised “A” logos on the fairings, a nod to the original A110, black Alcantra seat with blue stitching and CNC-machined wheels in black.

Using MV Agusta’s 799 cc inline three-cylinder mill, the Superveloce Alpine produces 147 hp at 13,000 rpm and 88 Nm of torque at 10,600 rpm with 12 titanium valves. A six-speed gearbox gets power to the ground via chain final drive and engine fuel mapping emphasises flexibility and throttle response.

Marking the collaboration between MV Agusta and Alpine, the French and Italian flags are displayed on either side of the front mudguard. Distributed through MV Agusta’s dealer network, the Superveloce Alpine is priced at 36,300 euros (RM178,354) in Italy.