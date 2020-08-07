In Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 August 2020 5:57 pm / 0 comments

After the issue of a photo gallery and commencement of production in November, 2019, full technical details of the 2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 have now emerged. While the MV Agusta brand is no longer represented in Malaysia, pricing for the Superveloce 800 is 19,900 euros (RM92,000) while the premium Serie Oro will go for 24,190 euros (RM112,000) in Europe.

Carrying the inline-triple from the F3 sports bike, the Superveloce’s mill displaces 799 cc, putting out 148 hp at 13,000 rpm and 88 Nm of torque at 10,600 rpm with 12 titanium valves. With the optional race kit installed, along with a race exhaust the puts two pipes on the right and one on the left instead of all three exhausts on the right on the standard Superveloce 800, power takes a bump to 153 hp at 13,250 rpm.

MV Agusta says the engine mapping on the Superveloce 800 has been completely revised, with an eye towards output flexibility and throttle response. A full suite of riding aids is standard, including four ride modes – Sport, Race, Rain and a customisable Race mode.

Also standard is MV EAS 2.0 up-and-down electronic gearbox and eight-level traction control, which can be deactivated for rear wheel lock up entertainment. Fully-adjustable suspension is also standard, with Marzocchi 43 mm diameter upside-down forks and Sachs mono shock.

Braking is done with Brembo, using twin four-piston callipers on the front wheel, grabbing 320 mm diameter brake discs and a two-piston calliper at the back with a 220 mm brake disc. Bosch ABS 9 Plus system with Race Mode is standard equipment and features RLM (Rear wheel Lift-Up Mitigation) to stop the Superveloce 800 from nosing over during hard braking.

Differences between the MV Agusta Superveloce 800 and the Serie Oro include premium items such as carbon-fibre fairing, CNC-machined fuel filler cap with leather cover, Arrow exhaust and unique to the Serie Pro spoked wheels. Resembling a retro racing motorcycle, the Superveloce 800 comes with a round headlight as well as a cylindrical tail section with circular LED tail light.