In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 December 2020 12:43 pm / 0 comments

Coming in two versions, the 2021 Piaggio Beverly is a sporty interpretation of the Italian scooter. As parent company to Vespa, the Piaggio scooter brand is no less well known in Italy but markets a more contemporary design style.

Keeping the retro-style scooter looks for the Vespa range, the Piaggio Beverly focuses on on the modern side of things, with swoopy body panels, LED lighting and a coach line that starts at the front wheel axle and draws upwards to the rear. New for 2021 are two power plants, both Euro 5 compliant from the HPE (High Performance Engine) – Malaysian riders will know this engine from the Vespa 300 GTS HPE Super Tech (RM33,000), launched earlier this month.

The Beverly carries a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve HPE mill which comes in 300 cc and 400 cc displacements. For the 300 cc engine, power numbers are 25.8 hp at 8,000 rpm and 26 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm, translating to an increase in power and torque of 23% and 15%, respectively, over the previous generation engine.

Meanwhile, the 400 cc variant of the HPE engine gets 35.4 hp at 7,500 rpm and 37.7 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The 400 HPE engine replaces the previous 350 cc version, offering better performance and improved rideability for medium and long-range suburban touring.

Wheel sizes for the Beverly are seven-spoke 16-inch alloy in front and 14-inch at the rear, shod in 110/70 front and 140/70 rear tyre sizes for the 300 while the 400 gets 120/70 front and 150/70 rear rubber. Brand name suspension is used for the Beverly, with 35 mm diameter Showa front forks and twin Showa shock absorbers at the back, adjustable for preload.

Inside the cockpit, a 5.5-inch LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information along with Piaggio’s MIA connectivity – standard fitment on the 400 HPE – which connects to the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth. Also standard is the keyless access system for the Beverly, which gives keyless start, seat and fuel cap access, and steering lock, all without the rider having to take the key out of his or her pocket.

For the Piaggio Beverly, colour options are Bianco Luna, Blu Oxigen and Grigio Cloud, all in metallic shades and combined with a dark brown seat and light grey wheels. The Beverly S comes in Argento Cometa and Nero Tempesta in matte, while the Arancio Sunset features a gloss finish, matched to black seat and dark grey wheels.

2021 Piaggio Beverley S

2021 Piaggio Beverley