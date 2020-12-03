In Bikes, Local Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 December 2020 2:38 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia is the 2021 Vespa GTS 300 HPE Super Tech, priced at RM33,000, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. New for the Super Tech model variant of the GTS 300 HPE scooter is a full colour TFT-LCD display and features smartphone connectivity.

The Euro 5 compliant 300 HPE mill – HPE standing for High Performance Engine – is a 278 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled with four-valves, producing 23.8 hp at 8,250 rpm and 26 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm. Fed by Magneti Marelli MIUG4 EFI, the HPE engine’s increased torque – 18% more over previous – comes from high-pressure injectors and larger intake as well as a reworked combustion chamber.

Transmission on the Super Tech has also been improved with a stronger belt drive and component materials that reduce friction and noise. Noise dampening material has been added to the inside of the drive cover and increased rigidity of the clutch drum serve to further reduce unwanted vibration and noise.

The TFT-LCD display measures 4.3-inches, mounted inside a binnacle that mimics the instrument panel of Vespas of yore. The Vespa MIA app, compatible with Android and iOS, allows for the rider – via a joystick on the left-hand control pod – to manage calls, music and message with navigation data displayed on the screen.

Rolling on 12-inch wheels, the GTS 300 HPE Super Tech uses single hydraulic discs front and rear for stopping, with switchable ABS as standard, complemented by Vespa’s ASR traction control. Suspension is with single-arm suspension in the front and twin four-position preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the back.

The GTS 300 HPE Super Tech weighs a somewhat hefty, for a scooter, 165 kg, due to the steel unibody construction while fuel capacity is listed as 8.5-litres. A storage compartment is found under the seat and unlocking the glovebox in the front cowl reveals a USB charging port with place for the rider’s smartphone and small miscellaneous items.