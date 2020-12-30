In Cars, International News, Motorsports, Subaru / By Jonathan Lee / 30 December 2020 11:49 am / 0 comments

Among other race series, the Subaru BRZ competes in the Super GT championship, and with the second-generation model having been revealed last month, it was only a matter of time before the race version received a matching update. During a fan appreciation video released over the weekend, the Pleiades brand gave viewers a first glimpse of the new car due to run in the 2021 season.

As before, the Super GT BRZ is built to lower-rung GT300 specifications and appears to be much lower and wider than the road-going version. It sports the trademark stretched fenders, a giant front splitter, an assortment of ducts and vents, a massive rear diffuser, and the obligatory towering rear wing.

The race-spec hardware is complemented by the new BRZ’s styling cues, including the taller headlights, protruding snout, ducktail rear spoiler, and C-shaped taillights joined by a gloss black strip. Despite appearances, the GT300 car shares very little with its production counterpart, though like its predecessor, the new car is expected to be also powered by a flat-four engine – albeit a completely different race version.

Just like in years prior, the BRZ GT300 will race alongside other purpose-built machinery and GT3-spec cars. Us Malaysians could see the car in action as soon as next year, as the returning Malaysian round – delayed from this year due to the coronavirus pandemic – has been pencilled into the 2021 calendar at a yet-to-be-determined date, subject to travel restrictions.