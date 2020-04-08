In Cars, Local News, Motorsports / By Jonathan Lee / 8 April 2020 5:05 pm / 0 comments

The devastating coronavirus pandemic continues to impact motorsports events around the world, with the Japanese Super GT series being the latest casualty. Organiser GT Association (GTA) has announced the postponement of the championship’s international races, Thailand and Malaysia, to the end of the year.

The news comes as part of a revised schedule for the 2020 season, which will now kick off in Okayama on July 11 and 12. The series remains committed to hosting all eight races, GTA said, with the Southeast Asian races slated to close off the season in either December or January. It also said it will continue to keep a close eye on the pandemic’s developments, and will consider making further changes if necessary.

Originally slated to host Round 5 of the championship (right after Thailand) from July 16 to 19, Malaysia was due to make a return to the Super GT calendar after a seven-year absence. It was also supposed to be the series’ first night race, held under the recently-installed lights of the Sepang International Circuit.

Also postponed was the Suzuka round, initially pencilled in for May 30 to 31. It will now take place before the flyaway races in Thailand and Malaysia, at a to-be-determined date.