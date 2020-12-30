In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 December 2020 10:41 am / 0 comments

After a series of teasers, the 2021 Yamaha Exciter has finally been launched in the Vietnam market, with pricing starting from RM8,235. Also known as the Yamaha Y15ZR or “Y-Suku” in Malaysia, the Vietnam model Exciter gets an overall makeover including bodywork, engine and transmission.

The 2021 Exciter uses the same engine as the Yamaha YZF-R15 (RM11,988) as well as the Yamaha MT-15 (RM11,998), a single-cylinder 155 cc mill fed by EFI, with SOCH and Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a six-speed transmission with slip and assist clutch, the Exciter puts out 17.7 hp at 9,500 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, a touch lower from the R15’s 19 hp and 14.7 Nm of torque.

Aside from the engine room, major visual changes can be seen in the bodywork for the Exciter, which comes with all new body panels, with LED headlights and LED DRLs located below on the front cowl.The rear light design is also new and resembles the tail light unit on the Yamaha YZF-R1 super bike.

A new instrument panel is used for the 2021 Exciter, a digital LCD display which includes a tachometer and gear indicator. Also new for the Exciter in the underbone class is a kill switch on the right handlebar pod and passing light switch on the left.

As a result of the new bodywork, the Exciter also gets a new seat, a sporty two-step design. Underneath the seat, a larger fuel tank can be found, containing 5.4-litres to the previous model’s 4.2-litres.

For the Premium version of the Exciter, front braking gets an upgrade with a two-piston calliper while forks are now 10 mm taller, giving 100 mm of suspension travel. Meanwhile the rear end of the Exciter comes with a preload-adjustable mono shock and other rider conveniences for the Premium Exciter include keyless start with push-button seat opening and USB charging socket.

In Vietnam, three versions of the 2021 Yamaha Exciter are available – the GP Edition at 50.49 million dong (RM8,848), the Premium Edition at 49.99 million dong (RM8,761) and the Standard Edition at 46.99 million dong (RM8,235), while in Malaysia, the Yamaha Y15ZR is priced at RM8,168 recommended retail.