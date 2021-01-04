In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Nio / By Gerard Lye / 4 January 2021 5:11 pm / 2 comments

After an electric supercar (EP9) and a string of SUVs (EC6, ES6 and ES8), Shanghai-based carmaker Nio is poised to reveal its first sedan on January 9, 2021. The debut will coincide with Nio Day, an annual event celebrating the brand, set to take place in Chengdu, China.

The idea of Nio producing a sedan isn’t new, as the company previously unveiled the ET Preview at Auto Shanghai 2019. That show car featured an electric powertrain with an output of 299 PS (295 hp or 220 kW) and a cruising range of up to 510 km. The latter is made possible by a carbon-fibre battery pack with NCM811 nickel-cobalt-manganese technology.

The concept’s styling clearly bears the Nio family face, with slim headlamps and a familiar bumper design. Meanwhile, flush door handles and a low-slung, flowing roofline contribute to a sleek, aerodynamic body, but the ET Preview’s taillights differs from its high-riding siblings by being more slender in appearance.

Nio ET Preview concept

While the design matches up to the teaser image, it isn’t known if the finished product will get the same specifications as the concept. However, the company has touted as battery pack with an energy capacity of 150 kWh, which is a 50% improvement over the current 100-kWh battery packs found in its SUV, while other features include the latest autonomous driving technologies.

Aside from its flagship sedan, Nio will also showcase its second-generation swap stations as well as other core technologies. As a recap, Nio vehicles are equipped with an innovative battery-swapping technology that allows their battery packs to be swapped out with ease when depleted. The process takes around three minutes and is fully automated, allowing owners who might not have a fixed parking space or charging station to get a freshly-charged battery quickly.