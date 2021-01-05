Cyclists are urging authorities to reserve the motorcycle lane on main highways for their use on weekends. This was said by Bukit Jelutong Plan A community organiser Faz Adhili, in the interests of cyclists’ safety, in an Astro Awani report.
“I recommend that on weekends, the motorcycle lane on main highways such as Guthrie, Kesas and the Federal Highway be closed and reserved for the exclusive use of cyclists,” says Faz. “This is because traffic on the motorcycle lane on weekends is very low,” he continued.
Speaking on video broadcast Awani Pagi, Faz has the opinion this is an effective way of ensuring safety of cyclists and requires tolerance from all parties to make it a success. He added that while there are cycling lanes in Shah Alam and Kuala Lumpur, the lanes are not able to be fully utilised due to parked cars obstructing cycle traffic, as well as hawker stalls located along the five-foot way.
Comments
and then motorbike can rempit everywhere?
If Cyclists want motorcycle lane, then Cyclists pay motorcycle roadtax RM120 every year.
Motorbike already rempit everywhere b4 bicycle trending…
Wow…reserved for cyclist.
We save cyclist but we kill motorcyclist. What kinda mindset is this?
Some will say not many motorcyclist during weekend but does that mean we can sacrifice that ‘not many’ motorcyclist during weekend?
Its simple, cyclist just need to behave on the road. No need to ride like you are participating in LTDL.
You don’t go out often right? Cos if u do then u know that even on peak period motorcyclist don’t use their lane… Isn’t that what all car drivers been complaining all along?? Typical Malaysian retards, last time could only pick on motorcycle and now motorcyclist join car drivers to pick on cyclist… Soon we will pick on those walking… Majulah 2020… Ptui…
its true alao and especially at putrajaya where the bike lanes are never utilised at all. but for federal highway the bike lanes have high traffic users day and night 24-7. not that safe. for leisure cyclists out there pls watch out for traffic movement around you, wear visible clothes.. and keep some distance between one to another. never ride side by side!
what about the motorcyclist? are their safety is not a priority
i think that is asking a lot.. just respect each other when use the moto bike lane la..rule of the rooad still apply to cyclist too. I am a cyclist too but that pretty much asking a lot. bad enough we need to have have bell on our bike to cycle in putrajaya..
Can, pls contribute to pay roadtax too ;-)
Probably these cyclists contribute more road tax a year than the mat rempits in their life time.
And I suppose, Faz is perfectly fine for motorcyclist to ‘share’ the main road with bigger vehicles which ‘will tolerate with them’ during weekends?
When was the last time a motorcyclist actually bothered to even use the motorcycle lane? Give it to them id say
The problem is ATTITUDE. Just look at Shah Alam for reference..dedicated cyclist lanes are constructed everywhere..but none using them, they still cycle on main roads
Designed for them they don’t want,
No engine but want to use the engine road for free.
As if they paying the road tax…
I agree on the ATTITUDE but those bicycle lanes are more for taman rides(slower riders/kids) and since long gone to the dogs. Cracked concrete and missing pavement pieces.
Bikers gave up their dedicated infrastructure given. Police gave up to enforcement. So why not offer to cyclist for their healthy lifestyle?
If motor traffic on motor lane is very low on weekends, then why need to close off for bicyclists? Where would the motors ride on then?
WTF am I reading…? So brazen are cyclists nowadays they are demanding that motorcyclists give way to them by endangering the latters’ lives on car lanes so that this Fast Jahiliyyah fella can cycle in peace…?
I am a cyclist myself and a cost effective way of making cyclists more visible is simply advise them not to wear dark or black apparel. Another is to quit the fad for dark or worst, matte black bicycle frames – being visible is key. In bicycle friendly nations, short of widening the road which is extremely costly, they paint the edge of the road where cyclists dwell with non slip high visibility paint
Even in Netherlands, there is no bike lanes on major highway and not allowed to cycle on them.
Nampak sangat kebusukan hati si Faz adhili ni mintak benda yang bukan2. motorsikal nak pakai weekend biar ajela, orang ade hal on weekend nak pergi lane mana pulak.
Banyak pulak demand kau ni nak exclusive .
Tax tahun lepas bayar berapa Faz Adhili?
dont cycling on highway la, lembab road hogging. cycling kt jalan biasa dah la. basikal puluh ribu tapi tak bayar tol atau roadtax bising nk demand macam-macam
Selfish Cyclist, Non Civic Minded.
You want to use the road, pay the road tax, register your motor-less bike.
only a half baked educated bike demand for such.
Real racers go find your own professional path, route, track.
Don’t be a nuisance.
am a cyclist here, sad to see cyclist now using road like they own the entire road especially trunk road. single file but more often u see them in double file and do not bother to return single file if there are cars at the back. and when accident happen, they blame on automobile. it all boils down to attitude which see now getting worse.
no need to reserve federal highway. they can use it any day. motorcyclists never use it anyway
Lets respect each other & share the road. As a cyclist that is what we want. As a car driver my self we should respect each other. I always look at my side mirror before switching lanes…. always be aware what is around you while driving, cycling and riding motorcycle.
As a cyclist, I don’t think shud closed off the motorlane to cyclists. That’s being a very selfish mindset. The govt shud try to make the effort to upgrade the transportation infrastructure to cater the rising demand of cycling. Motor lane on Federal Highway was once a bicycle lane aeons ago…
For something that don’t pay any road tax and insurance yet full of demands…
Makin mahal basikal, makin bangang jadinya.
Selfish cyclist. Go pusing-pusing inside your taman la. Seasonal hobby like kid. Simply follow the trend.
Ride in big groups, blocking lane then lepak at mamak, smoking & vaping. Majority cycling to update IG & show off.