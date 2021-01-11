In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 January 2021 12:47 pm / 0 comments

A blast from Honda’s retro past is the 2021 Honda CB1300 Super, a throwback to the days of the large displacement inline-fours of the 1980s. There are four variants of the CB1300 Super – the base CB1300 Super Four at 1.562 million yen (RM60,648), CB1300 Super Bol D’Or at 1.672 million yen (RM64,903), CB1300 Super Four SP at 1.936 million yen (RM75,141) and CB1300 Super Four SP Bol D’Or at 2.046 million yen (RM79,415)

Powered by the Honda SC54E liquid-cooled, DOHC four-valve per cylinder inline-four, producing 113 HP at 7,750 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm., fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi. A six-speed, wet clutch gearbox sends power to the rear wheel and something of an anachronism for big bikes in this day and age, a slipper clutch is not fitted.

However, the riding suite includes Honda Selectable Traction Control (HSTC) that provides three ride modes – Sport, Standard and Rain – and ride-by-wire throttle. Also included as standard equipment is cruise control and available as a 26,950 yen (RM1,045) optional accessory is an up-and-down quickshifter.

Suspension on the CB1300 Super Four and Super Bol D’or uses Showa 43 mm diameter adjustable telescopic forks while twin adjustable shock absorbers are mounted in the rear. The SP version of the CB1300 Super uses Ohlins gold-anodised adjustable telescopic forks and twin Ohlins adjustable shock absorbers.

For the CB1300 super, braking is done with twin Nissin hydraulic callipers with the SP model coming with twin Brembo M4-32 callipers. Inside the cockpit, a properly retro twin analogue speedometer and tachometer round gauges are used, bisected by a monochrome LCD display showing information such as gear position, fuel gauge and ride modes.

Fuel for the CB1300 Super is carried in a 22-litre tank and weight is listed as 266 kg for the Super Four and 272 kg for the Super Bol D’or, the extra weight is accounted for by the quarter-fairing worn by the Bol D’or. Seat height is 780 mm and LED lighting is used throughout, albeit in properly old school style round headlight and tail light styled in the previous generation CB-series Hondas.

Colour options for the CB1300 Super Four and Super Bol D’or are Pearl Sunbeam White with red frame or two-tone Beta Silver Metallic with black frame, matched to gold-painted wheels with the Bol D’or version getting gold-painted engine covers mimicking the cast magnesium pieces used on the original Bol D’or race bike. Meanwhile, the SP version of the Super Four and Super Bol D’or come in a choice of Candytone Red or Blue over Pearl Metallic White, complemented by a contrasting stripe in blue or red, and matched with black wheels and frame.

The Bol D’or, or Golden Cup, is a French 24-hour endurance motorcycle race, with a team of three riders sharing a bike. Popular with the French two-wheel racing community, the Bol D’or celebrated its 80th anniversary in 2016, with Honda winning the race six times in a row from 1985 to 1990, its last race win occurring in 2018, contested by Freddy Foray, Josh Hook and Mike Di Meglio.