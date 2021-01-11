In Local News / By Danny Tan / 11 January 2021 10:04 am / 0 comments

Good news to those monitoring the East Coast Highway (LPT1) situation. The flood waters on various stretches of the highway have receded over the weekend, and the LPT1 is now finally open again to traffic in both directions.

LPT1 operator Anih Berhad in its status update at 4pm yesterday announced that the fast lanes on both sides of the Chenor to Temerloh stretch (KM 126.3) were open to traffic, and vehicles can now travel the full length of the highway that connects the east and west coasts of Peninsular Malaysia. Motorists are advised to be alert and follow the signs at flood locations.

Looking at JKR Pahang’s flood alternative route plan map, which was last updated at midnight, the East Coast Highway has no more flood obstacles, and the old road between Kuantan and Karak (Federal Route 2) is largely clear now too. The bird’s eye view map shows much improvement in the overall flood situation with regards to roads.

Before yesterday evening, those who had to travel between coasts were forced to detour to Negeri Sembilan via Muadzam Shah, a long and winding journey. With rumours of an interstate travel ban for “MCO 2.0” (the prime minister is set to announce something today), the E8’s reopening is timely for those who need to get home ASAP. Drive safe.