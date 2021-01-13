In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 January 2021 6:18 pm / 3 comments

A new contender has entered the 150 cc fully-faired sports bike arena in the form of the 2021 Honda CBR150R. There are two versions on offer, the base model CBR150R without ABS at 39.3 million rupiah (RM11,290) and the CBR150R ABS at 40.2 million rupiah (RM11,550).

Closest rival to the CBR150R in Malaysia is the Yamaha YZF-R15, priced at RM11,988, without ABS. The 2021 CBR150R follows the sports styling of the Honda CBR250RR (RM25,999 in Malaysia) closely, coming with twin headlights and LED lighting all round.

The CBR150R is powered by a single-cylinder, 149 cc, DOHC mill mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. Power is claimed by Honda to be 17.1 PS at 9,000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, which compares against the 19 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm of the R15’s 155 cc, VVA engine.

A pair of gold anodised non-adjustable upside-forks give the CBR150R the proper “racing” looks and the rear end is held up by a preload-adjustable monoshock. Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear and the CBR150R rolls on 17-inch wheels shod in 100/80 rubber in front and 130/70 at the back – the R15 uses 100/80 front and 140/70 rear tyres.

Weight for the CBR150R is claimed to be 139 kg (137 kg for the R15) and fuel is carried in an 11-litre tank. There are five colour options for the 2021 Honda CBR150R – Victory Black Red, Honda Racing Red, Dominator Matte Black, Matte Black and the MotoGP Edition which comes in Repsol racing livery.