14 January 2021

Audi has announced that it sold a total of 1,692,773 vehicles worldwide in a pandemic-stricken 2020, a fall of -8.3% compared to the previous year. Just like Mercedes-Benz, the four rings saw a sales spike in China (plus Hong Kong figures) where it sold 727,358 cars, which is up 5.4% year-on-year.

However, sales in Europe saw a double-digit decline due to prolonged factory and retail closures. As a result, Audi managed to sell just 619,723 vehicles in the continent, which is a drop of -19.5% from the year before. Government incentives for electric cars saw a sharp increase in demand for the e-tron (up 80.6%), and in Norway the electric SUV became the top-selling car in 2020.

In its home market, Audi supplied 214,427 cars to customers (-21.1%), but in the fourth quarter it saw a 9.2% year-on-year growth, selling 61,231 vehicles. In fact, this uptrend was evident throughout most parts of Europe – Audi said it delivered 178,891 cars in Q4 2020 (up 2.5%), its best quarter yet.

Sales also dropped in the US. In total, about 186,620 vehicles were sold there, representing a drop of -16.7%. Further south, Audi delivered 9,834 vehicles in Mexico, and 6,680 cars in Brazil. Both markets were down -21.1% and -19.2% respectively.

Compared to its rivals, Mercedes-Benz sold 2,164,187 passenger cars globally, ahead of BMW with 2,028,659 units. This puts Mercedes-Benz at the top of the pack for the fifth consecutive year.