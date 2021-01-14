In Cars, Honda, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 14 January 2021 4:00 pm / 3 comments

After seven years of sales, Honda has effectively ended the production of the HR-V in Europe, a move that coincides with changes to real-world driving emissions regulations (RDE2) that came into effect from January 1, 2021. This will also make way for its radically different third-generation successor to be introduced later in the year, Autocar reports.

In Europe, the second-generation HR-V can be had with either a 1.5 litre petrol or 1.6 litre diesel engine. However, neither engines will return for the next-gen model, which will exclusively be available with electrified powertrains. This is in line with Honda’s promise to discontinue sales of pure ICE (internal combustion engine) models in Europe by 2022.

Not much is known regarding the new HR-V, but one thing is for sure, it will look distinctly different from the outgoing model. Up front, it gets a slimmer pair of headlights, with uptick-style LED DRLs positioned along the entire upper section of the enclosure.

There’s also a new six-pointed grille design with multiple, thin horizontal bars – a design motif unseen on any recent Honda models. Interestingly, the intake cutout on the lower front bumper (shape-wise) looks nearly identical to the outgoing HR-V, and the trailing edges on the bonnet that lead toward the A-pillars are retained. You may check out Theo’s rendering, here.

The side mirrors are now mounted on the door, and the LED tail lights at the back appear to be slimmer. Other notable features include a shark fin antenna, plus a more rounded hatch opening. Reports suggest that the new SUV will grow in dimensions. Going by Honda’s track record, one can expect the HR-V to get a lengthier wheelbase, offering a roomier cabin with improved legroom and headroom – the latter afforded by the flatter roofline. So, who’s excited for this?