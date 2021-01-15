In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 15 January 2021 5:17 pm / 0 comments

It’s Friday, and despite the country being in one form of a movement control order (MCO) or another, the usual weekly fuel price update goes on. Fuel prices are going up this coming week, but the consolation is that most people will be staying put or not driving very far.

The ministry of finance has announced that for the January 16 to 22 week, the price of Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be increased by five sen from RM1.84 per litre to RM1.89 per litre. Accordingly, Euro 4M RON 97 also sees a five sen increase to RM2.19 from the RM2.14 per litre it is at this week.

Meanwhile, Euro 2M diesel will be priced at RM2.05 per litre, up three sen from the current RM2.02 per litre. This means Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more per litre, also sees an increase of three sen, going up to RM2.15 from the RM2.12 it is at now.

These prices will remain in effect from midnight tonight until the following Friday, January 22, when the next round of fuel price updates will be announced. This is third edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 106th in total since its introduction at the beginning of 2019.