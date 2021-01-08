In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 8 January 2021 5:26 pm / 2 comments

Time again for the usual weekly fuel price update. No change for petrol users, who will continue to pay what they did in the past week, but diesel users will have to fork out a bit more for their fuel.

The ministry of finance has announced that for the January 9 to 15 week, Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will continue to be priced at RM1.84 per litre, while Euro 4M RON 97 remains priced at RM2.14 per litre.

However, Euro 2M diesel goes up by a sen from RM2.01 per litre to RM2.02 for the coming week. This means Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more per litre, also sees an increase of one sen, going up to RM2.12 from the RM2.11 it was at last week.

These prices will remain in effect from midnight tonight until the following Friday, January 15, when the next round of fuel price updates will be announced. This is second edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 105th in total since its introduction at the beginning of 2019.