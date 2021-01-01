In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Danny Tan / 1 January 2021 5:29 pm / 0 comments

Happy New Year! The first day of 2021 is also the first Friday of the year, and we have a new fuel price for the first week of new calendar. Fuel prices are up from the final week of 2020, continuing the recent trend.

The ministry of finance has announced that Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.84 per litre, up four sen from the RM1.80 per litre it was at last week. Euro 4M RON 97 follows suit with a four sen hike, going up from RM2.10 to RM2.14 per litre.

Diesel users will also pay more, with Euro 2M diesel going up by three sen from RM1.98 to RM2.01 per litre this coming week. This means Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more per litre, also sees a three sen increase, climbing to RM2.11 from RM2.08 last week.

These prices will remain in effect from midnight tonight until the following Friday, January 8, when the next round of fuel price updates will be announced. This is first edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 104th in total since its introduction at the beginning of 2019.