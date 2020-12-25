In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 25 December 2020 5:24 pm / 0 comments

It’s Friday, and despite it being a national holiday, the weekly fuel price update continues as usual. No cheer despite the festive season, because prices are on the rise again in the coming December 26 to January 1, 2021 week.

The ministry of finance has announced that Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.80 per litre, up two sen from the RM1.78 per litre it was at last week. Euro 4M RON 97 follows suit with a two sen hike, going up from RM2.08 to RM2.10 per litre.

Similar news for diesel users, with Euro 2M diesel going up by two sen from RM1.96 to RM1.98 per litre this coming week. This means Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more per litre, also sees a two sen increase, climbing to RM2.08 from RM2.06 last week.

These prices will remain in effect from midnight tonight until the following Friday, January 1, when the next round of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 51st and final edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 103rd in total since its introduction at the beginning of 2019.