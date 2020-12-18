In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 18 December 2020 5:26 pm / 1 comment

It’s Friday, the day for fuel price updates, and prices are on the rise for the coming week of December 19 until December 25, continuing the recent upwards trend in fuel prices in Malaysia.

The ministry of finance has announced that Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.78 per litre, up five sen from RM1.73 per litre last week. Euro 4M RON 97 follows suit and will be priced at RM2.08 per litre, also up five sen from RM2.03 per litre last week.

As for diesel users, Euro 2M diesel will be priced at RM1.96 per litre this week, up three sen from RM1.93 per litre last week. In line with the adjustment, Euro 5 diesel that is 10 sen dearer will go up by the same three sen margin at RM2.06 per litre this week, from RM2.03 last week.

These prices will remain in effect from midnight tonight until the following Friday, December 25, when the next round of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 50th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 102nd in total since its introduction at the beginning of 2019.