In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Danny Tan / 11 December 2020 5:42 pm / 0 comments

It’s Friday, and here’s the weekly fuel price update. The recent upward trend continues and motorists will have to pay more for petrol and diesel in the coming December 12 to 18 week.

The ministry of finance has announced that Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.73 per litre, up three sen from the RM1.70 per litre from last week. Likewise, RON 97 petrol sees a three sen hike to RM2.03 per litre (from RM2).

It’s the same for diesel users. Euro 2M diesel will be priced at RM1.93 per litre in the coming week, up three sen from RM1.90 per litre. Correspondingly, Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM2.03 per litre this week.

These prices remain in effect until December 18, which is when the next round of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 49th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 101th in total since the format – which runs from midnight on Saturday until the following Friday – was introduced at the beginning of 2019.